Here’s the Cognitive Test Trump Took During His Health Exam

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday, physician to the president Dr. Ronny Jackson revealed the much-anticipated results of Donald Trump’s physical. So how’s the president — a 71-year-old man with a well-known love for fast food and an equally well-known hatred of exercise — doing healthwise? He’s reportedly “excellent health,” weighs 239 pounds (a claim that already has its own truther movement), and passed a cognitive test that he insisted on taking.

If — given his sometimes slurred speech, frequent Twitter outbursts, and general presence — that last claim gives you pause, here’s the test he took and apparently scored 30 out of 30 on. It’s the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which is frequently used as a quick way to screen for dementia, early Alzheimer’s, and other cognitive dysfunction.

It involves naming animals, drawing a clock at a certain time, and other short exercises revolving around memory, attention, and language:

Photo: Courtesy of MOCA

In the interest of full transparency, the nation demands that the White House immediately release the president’s drawing of a clock.