The Funniest Tweets From This Year’s Golden Globes

Photo: Getty Images

Attending an awards show is a major production: the dress, the shapewear, the low-carb dinner, the red-carpet soundbites, the possibility of giving a speech, the parties, the after-parties, the after-after-parties. For everyone else, there’s the far more ideal option: lounging on your couch in leggings and a giant sweatshirt, mindlessly shoving popcorn and various other snacks into your mouth, and tweeting out your reactions to what is otherwise a very glamorous night for other people.

If you’re reading this, you’re probably in the latter group for the 2018 Golden Globes. (We raise our bowl of popcorn crumbs to you.) It’s been an evening filled with activism, awkward moments, roasts of E!, notable commercials, and rare, wonderful Stedman sightings. To sum it all up, we’ve compiled the funniest tweets, reaction shots, and screengrabs from the night for you to enjoy.

On Jennifer Aniston presenting with Carol Burnett:

JENNIFER ANISTON IS ONE OF OUR GREATEST LIVING COMEDIC ACTORS AND WE'VE JUST LET HER WASTE TIME DOING AVEENO COMMERCIALS. — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) January 8, 2018

On that Winona Ryder commercial:

May my damaged hair have Winona Ryder’s career. — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 8, 2018

On Oprah’s front row center seat:

oprah should sit directly in front of the stage at every awards show and every winner should be forced to ask her forgiveness before speaking — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) January 8, 2018

On Ewan McGregor winning Best Actor in a Limited Series, and beating Jude Law in The Young Pope:

Ewan McGregor is the true fuck pope — Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) January 8, 2018

On that Oprah speech:

Oprah should give a Kia Soul to everyone in audience just to inconvenience them — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) January 8, 2018

Oprah pointing at all of the men in the audience:



YOUR TIME IS UP

AND YOUR TIME IS UP

AND YOUR TIME IS UP!

ALL YOUR TIME IS UP!!!! — Alise Navidad (@fatlise) January 8, 2018

On Hugh Jackman’s resting face:

when you see the waiter bringing your food to someone else pic.twitter.com/Wx3kh1wrwG — bowi3 (@shinbowi3) January 8, 2018

On Laura Dern’s Best Supporting Actress win:

congratulations to Admiral Holdo on her second Golden Globe, the first being BB-8 — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) January 8, 2018

Imagine the shame of ever disappointing Laura Dern. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 8, 2018

perpetually unsure of whether i want laura dern to be my mom, whether i want to marry laura dern, or whether i want to be laura dern — nathan e. smith (@trillmoregirls) January 8, 2018

On Sopranos nostalgia:

instead of watching the golden globes i printed out this image and stuck it on my fridge and just wistfully stared at it pic.twitter.com/6dzK42OazX — Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) January 8, 2018

On Natalie Portman’s award presentation:

“When I said there’d never be another Camelot, I meant it,” Natalie Portman intoned, tossing a kerosene lamp onto the Golden Globes stage. — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 8, 2018

Natalie Portman, scientist, discovering the first and only way to successfully follow an Oprah Speech (2018). pic.twitter.com/OP4mN0Kr86 — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) January 8, 2018

On The Crown cast’s chins:

slice me open with your chins pic.twitter.com/bg7occhLSU — Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) January 7, 2018

On Dunkirk: