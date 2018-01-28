The Funniest Tweets From This Year’s Grammys

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

As we’ve been reminded of multiple times this evening, it’s “music’s biggest night.” Crucially, it’s also “sitting on your couch tweeting about music’s biggest night’s biggest night.”

So once you’ve caught up on the performances, here are the best tweets, screengrabs, and reaction shots from the 2018 Grammys.

On a fancy celebrity toilet:

lol @chrissyteigen's face when john said they're getting a japanese toilet that washes your butt pic.twitter.com/zR9dFb1xiP — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 28, 2018

On that Cardi B and Giuliana Rancic red carpet interview:

This is the official “pretending to listen” GIF pic.twitter.com/6ac1WUDFSG — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 29, 2018

Cardi B trying to figure out what the hell Giuliana Rancic is talking about is a mood pic.twitter.com/C0phvVwSpd — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 29, 2018

On a proposed award:

Congratulations to Post Malone on winning the Grammy for Musician I Hate The Most Based On Seeing One Photo Of Him — TWlTTER DOT COM SLASH PIXELATED BOAT (@pixelatedboat) January 29, 2018

On Rihanna’s outfit:

RIHANNA IS DRESSED LIKE PATRICK BATEMAN ABOUT TO CHOP JARED LETO WITH AN AXE — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) January 29, 2018

On Rihanna’s “Wild Thoughts” performance:

On Tony Bennet, and knowing yourself:

I am the Tony Bennett of being out of touch with current music #Grammys — Jackie Carbajal (@jackiecarbajal) January 29, 2018

On remembering things:

Every year I remember “little big town” is a group not a kids show — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 29, 2018

On P!nk’s subdued performance:

"Pink, this time we're going to shoot you out of a cannon and you'll paraglide through Madison Square Garden while singing an emotional ballad."

"Seems a little passé, no? I'm just gonna wear this Gap t-shirt and chill." — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) January 29, 2018

On Patti LuPone’s less subdued performance:

WHEN THE MOLLY HIT pic.twitter.com/sGaeDNEF9T — Genghis Mans (@dances) January 29, 2018

On that U2 barge performance:

The crazy thing non-New Yorkers might not know is that Bono has been singing on a barge floating around the city for about two years now — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) January 29, 2018

On Sting, who we saw a lot of tonight:

Sting has been hot since the Industrial Revolution. — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) January 29, 2018

we are entering hour three of the #grammys. I look forward to Sting's upcoming lute solo. — Mo Ryan (@moryan) January 29, 2018

On snubs:

SZA ain’t win Best New Artist? pic.twitter.com/SyKIiy8Smr — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018

On facts: