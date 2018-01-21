The Women’s March One Year Later: Through the Eyes of an Organizer
Protesters gathered on Saturday for the second annual Women’s March in New York City, hosted by the Women’s March Alliance. Stage manager Lavanna Martinez, a New Jersey native and professional event planner, worked with a small group of organizers and hundreds of volunteers to bring the pre-march rally to life. “The goal this year is really to get people registered to vote,” Martinez said. “Get women registered to vote, get women running in these positions to fill so that we can speak for ourselves and that people are not deciding our fate.”
