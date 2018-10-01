This Blogger’s New Capsule Is Everything We’ve Ever Wanted

Wherever she goes, Pernille Teisbaek inspires the same reaction: “Where did she get her clothes?” So it’s no surprise that the Copenhagen-based style influencer just launched a capsule collection.

By Malene Birger teamed up with Teisbaek on a range of contemporary classics. The collection is exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and features knits and satin separates, all in relaxed silhouettes that make them easy to mix and match. Scroll ahead for our five favorites.

Satin Trimmed Camisole
$295 at Net-A-Porter
Glitter Midi Skirt
$350 at Net-A-Porter
Satin Midi Skirt
$495 at Net-A-Porter
Oversize Turtleneck Sweater
$495 at Net-A-Porter
Belted Satin Top
$495 at Net-A-Porter

