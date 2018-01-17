Trump Administration Wants to Help Doctors Discriminate

Photo: Martin Barraud/Getty Images

The Trump administration is currently considering protections for health workers who morally or religiously object to treating transgender patients and women seeking abortions, Politico reports. The new rule, which is currently under review at the White House Office of Management and Budget, could come as soon as this week.

Currently labeled as “Ensuring Compliance with Certain Statutory Provisions in Health Care; Delegations of Authority,” the proposed regulations would reportedly lead to the creation of a new division of the HHS civil rights office, whose job it would be to ensure that health-care providers who cite religious or moral objections have the right to opt out of doing procedures, such as abortion. The office would also conduct outreach to support other employers aiming to give workers similar protections, Politico reports.

This discriminatory rule comes out of the Health and Human Services civil rights office led by Roger Severino, the Trump administration appointee who is pro-conscience protections, anti-LGBT and abortion rights.

Severino, who is conservative and religious, told The Atlantic in June 2017 that he is “a big believer in [religious] conscience” and wants to make strengthening conscience protections for health-care workers a top priority of his office. Conscience clauses, which have been adopted by a handful of states, give health workers the right to deny certain medical services for reasons of religious beliefs or moral convictions.

Several national organizations and their representatives, such as Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union, have publicly denounced the current proposed regulations. Sharon McGowan, the director of strategy at Lambda Legal, took to Twitter to express her disapproval.

“HHS should be in the business of making sure people get the healthcare they need, not creating licenses to discriminate. HHS better think twice before giving the OK to discrimination against LGBTQ ppl women & other vulnerable groups b/c @LambdaLegal won’t stand for it,” she tweeted.

And, right on cue, the ACLU has pledged the fight the rule if passed.

“Should the administration choose to move forward to implement a discriminatory policy, we will see them in court,” Louise Melling of the ACLU told Politico.