Trump Reportedly Kept Asking an Asian-American Analyst Where She Was ‘From’

On Thursday, President Trump reportedly asked, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” in reference to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and various African nations. It’s the latest in his history of racist remarks — and a new report from NBC News offers up yet another example.

Officials say that during a briefing about a hostage situation last fall, Trump kept asking uncomfortable questions of an Asian-American intelligence analyst. (The analyst herself wasn’t interviewed for the news story, just officials present that day.)

He reportedly repeatedly asked her, “Where are you from?” and was not satisfied when she told him she was from New York. He’s then said to have asked where “your people” are from:

After the analyst revealed that her parents are Korean, Trump turned to an adviser in the room and seemed to suggest her ethnicity should determine her career path, asking why the “pretty Korean lady” isn’t negotiating with North Korea on his administration’s behalf, the officials said.

Sounds about right.