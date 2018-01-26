Trump’s Divorce Lawyer Reportedly Wrote a Tell-all Book

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

An attorney who represented shark-fearing president Donald Trump in his both of his divorces has reportedly written a tell-all book .

“Page Six” reports attorney Jay Goldberg, who represented Trump in his splits from tweet-enabling first wife Ivana and lifestyle guru second wife Marla, is set to auction the rights to his memoir. The lawyer’s client roster also reportedly includes Robert F. Kennedy, Diddy, Willie Nelson, and the Rolling Stones, to name a few.

The gossip column notes that the book tells “all the inside stories from behind the trials” — including details about Trump. Per “Page Six”:

Goldberg told Page Six, “Trump gets a very bad rap,” adding, “The book is going to reflect his true character.”

Trump certainly loves books about himself, so this should go well.