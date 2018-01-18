Trump Says He Runs Between Buildings for Exercise

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A new report from Trump’s doctor put a spotlight on the president’s health this week and caused Reuters reporters to ask some tough questions in the Oval Office about how much exercise the president actually gets.

In an exclusive interview, contradicting a previous interview, the president insisted that he actually gets way more exercise than any of us tracking his Diet Coke intake realize.

“I get exercise. I mean I walk, I this, I that,” Trump, told Reuters. “I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think.”

Plus, he added, he has golf. (Although he does typically use a cart for that.) Either way, Trump pointed out, this low-key exercise system, has really saved his hips and knees.

“A lot of people go to the gym and they’ll work out for two hours and all. I’ve seen people … then they get their new knees when they’re 55 years old and they get their new hips and they do all those things. I don’t have those problems,” Trump told Reuters.

Perhaps this way he also doesn’t zap what he believes to be a finite reserve of physical energy that depletes like a battery.