So, Has Trump Gotten a Royal Wedding Invite Yet?

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s the question we’re all asking: Will self-declared non-feminist Donald Trump attend feminist couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding? When asked by Piers Morgan if the president had received an invitation, Trump answered, “not that I know of.”

Now, it’s possible it just got buried under a pile of other paperwork on his desk. But for now it looks like Trump will not be going over to the U.K. for the May 19 wedding. He’s not bitter about it, though. “I want them to be happy, I really want them to be happy,” he told Morgan.