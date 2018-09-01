Trump Says Running for Reelection Against Oprah Would Be ‘a Lot of Fun’

Photo: Getty Images

No sooner had she finished her inspiring acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, than fans began calling for Oprah to run for president in 2020. Whether it’s a good idea to elect another TV celebrity with limited political experience to be our president is … debatable, but lots of people seemed excited about the idea, including Meryl Streep, NBC, and current TV-celebrity president, Donald Trump.

According to Bloomberg News White House reporter Jennifer Epstein, when asked about Oprah’s potential candidacy, Trump said he didn’t think she would run, but if she did, it “would be a lot of fun.”

Trump says he could beat Oprah but “I don’t think she’s going to run” though “Oprah would be a lot of fun.” pic.twitter.com/Cl059GBBjX — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 9, 2018

He also said he thought he could beat Oprah, though that seems unlikely given that, according to a new Gallup poll, he currently has a 37-percent approval rating, the lowest of any president to enter a second year in office, and even Trump’s own daughter tweeted a somewhat tone-deaf endorsement of Oprah’s Golden Globes speech.

Then again, Trump has described himself as “very intelligent” and “like, really smart,” so really, it’s anyone’s game.