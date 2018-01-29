Can You Spot What’s Wrong With the State of the Union Tickets?

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

How’s everything going in D.C. in advance of Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address? Not great, it seems: Several lawmakers are skipping it, others are staging a silent protest, and organizers reportedly reportedly couldn’t even get the tickets right.

Per a photo tweeted out by D.C. Examiner reporter Laura Barrón-López, they appear to have spelled “union” as “uniom”:

Republicans may have to recall all State of the Union tickets because they say "Uniom" not "Union," per two Dem aides. pic.twitter.com/FosSnznIHp — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 29, 2018

Hmmm: Uniom sounds a lot like “yum yum”… McDonald’s is delicious … and Trump loves McDonald’s. Wake up sheeple! (We’re kidding, someone majorly screwed up.)