Donald Trump Thinks It’s a Beautiful Day for the Women’s March

Donald Trump — or whoever has his phone — took to Twitter this afternoon to encourage women to participate in the second annual Women’s March, which is, as a reminder to both him and us all, a protest against his administration. To quote him, it’s the “perfect day” to celebrate all “that has taken place over the last 12 months.”

“Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March,” he tweeted. “Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!”

While hundreds of thousands of protestors are participating in the 200-plus Women’s March events around the world to protest the current administration on this beautiful day, Trump is almost certainly passing his day moping around the White House. The poor guy has to miss his posh inauguration anniversary party in Mar-a-Lago, all because the government shut down at midnight Friday. Seems like he could benefit from a little fresh air and Vitamin D on this perfect day.