Style has always been notoriously difficult to define. In exploration of the inexact chemistry behind it, fashion director Rebecca Ramsey visited a few stylish women we admire and asked them about their influences, work, and how they present themselves. As a result, the Cut and Tiffany & Co. present Two Minutes of Style, a four-part fact-finding mission about great style.

When Rebecca Ramsey dropped by stylist Danielle Nachmani’s Greenwich Village apartment, the latter noted how her “girls” like to do fittings and hang out there – and the EDTN founder proved that the conversation is more compelling than the view of Washington Square Park. Watch above to see the two friends review Nachmani’s camera collection and talk about the origins of her styling philosophy.