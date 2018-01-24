Style has always been notoriously difficult to define. In exploration of the inexact chemistry behind it, fashion director Rebecca Ramsey visited a few stylish women we admire and asked them about their influences, work, and how they present themselves. As a result, the Cut and Tiffany & Co. present Two Minutes of Style, a four-part fact-finding mission about great style.

Having grown up in small-town North Carolina, Karen Wong says being part of one of the few Asian families in the community had a lasting impact on her concept of identity. Now, as deputy director of the New Museum, she’s known for inventing and spearheading platforms for new art and ideas. Taking Rebecca Ramsey on a personal tour of the museum’s current exhibits – including “Trigger: Gender as a Tool and a Weapon,” which investigates the role of gender in current art and culture at a volatile social and political moment – Wong opened up about the homemade clothes she grew up in, her formative years in London, and more.

Special thanks to New Museum. Exhibitions featured include: “Trigger: Gender as a Tool and a Weapon,” “Helen Johnson: Ends,” and “Petrit Halilaj: RU.”