Style has always been notoriously difficult to define. In exploration of the inexact chemistry behind it, fashion director Rebecca Ramsey visited a few stylish women we admire and asked them about their influences, work, and how they present themselves. As a result, the Cut and Tiffany & Co. present Two Minutes of Style, a four-part fact-finding mission about great style.

To access Laila Gohar’s warm, earthy oasis of an apartment, guests need to know to pass through an initial building that opens into a back garden passageway. The hidden, plant-lined path is the perfect introduction to the chef and event designer’s equally-as-enchanted space, decorated in terracotta shades, a collection of handwoven baskets, and clay vessels acquired on frequent travels to India, Spain, and her native Egypt. Wearing a full designer look and bare feet, Gohar made fresh tea and built a fire when Rebecca Ramsey came by to talk food, form, and fashion.