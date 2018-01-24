Style has always been notoriously difficult to define. In exploration of the inexact chemistry behind it, fashion director Rebecca Ramsey visited a few stylish women we admire and asked them about their influences, work, and how they present themselves. As a result, the Cut and Tiffany & Co. present Two Minutes of Style, a four-part fact-finding mission about great style.
For Sarah McNally, owner of McNally Jackson Books on Prince Street, consistency is the secret to her signature personal style. Growing up in a school uniform, she says, made adopting simple dressing principles second nature. On the other hand, she told Rebecca Ramsey on a walk around the Soho bookstore, she’s fascinated by the elaborate dress of early-20th century women in literature. Watch the video above to hear the rest of Ramsey and McNally’s conversation in 120 seconds.
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of The Cut did not play a role in its creation.