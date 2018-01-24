Style has always been notoriously difficult to define. In exploration of the inexact chemistry behind it, fashion director Rebecca Ramsey visited a few stylish women we admire and asked them about their influences, work, and how they present themselves. As a result, the Cut and Tiffany & Co. present Two Minutes of Style, a four-part fact-finding mission about great style.

For Sarah McNally, owner of McNally Jackson Books on Prince Street, consistency is the secret to her signature personal style. Growing up in a school uniform, she says, made adopting simple dressing principles second nature. On the other hand, she told Rebecca Ramsey on a walk around the Soho bookstore, she’s fascinated by the elaborate dress of early-20th century women in literature. Watch the video above to hear the rest of Ramsey and McNally’s conversation in 120 seconds.