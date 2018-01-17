What to Give the Woman You Love This Valentine’s Day

15 Valentine’s Day Gifts to Buy for a Woman You Love

What do you get the woman who has everything? Or at least the woman who has the gift you just got her in December? From the It-girl candle taking over Instagram to a present that will feel personalized with little to no effort, we’ve rounded up 15 great Valentine’s gifts under $50.

$10 and Under

Atziloose Gold Plated Initial Charm Necklace

People love getting personalized gifts, and this one couldn’t be easier.

Veronica Dearly Valentines Card

If you’re a “words” couple rather than a “stuff” couple.

BP. Link Necklace Set
If last year you bought a choker, try this link necklace set instead.

Valentines Sheer Heart Socks

These sheer socks are perfect for a fashion girl who loves a bit of whimsy.

$20 and Under

Party Store Pearl and Glitter Mesh Socks

These are less whimsical — but only slightly.

Tech Tools Stop Hand Bookends
These bookends look a lot more high-end than they are. And they’re useful, too!

$30 and Under

Chen Chen & Kai Williams Avocado Fruit Planter

For the person whose New Year’s Resolution was to get into planting.

Faux-Fur Slippers

Get these if you’re planning on cozying up together for V-day. It’s still cold outside, after all.

Satin Robe

It’s sexy but not cheesy.

$40 and Under

Ban.do Hot Sauce Phone Case

Everyone knows a woman who changes her phone case like she changes her socks. Help her stand out from the crowd with this rubber case.

Diptyque Berries Candle

Diptyque’s signature scent feels capital-S Special.

Chunky Brushed Scarf

If there’s ever a good time to purchase something in millennial pink, it’s Valentine’s Day.

Kate Spade New York Linear Earrings
A stylish bauble that’s perfect for date-night.

$50 and Under

Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet

For the woman on the go who has a lot of stuff to take with her.

Kendra Scott Birthstone Pendant Necklace
A birthstone necklace is classic, won’t go out of style, and shows that you care (enough to know her birthday).

What to Give the Woman You Love This Valentine’s Day