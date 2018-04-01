Mood: Victoria Beckham Hiding in a Turtleneck

Photo: Getty Images; Splash

Let Victoria Beckham be your “bomb cyclone” style icon.

Here’s why: The fashion designer and former Spice Girl knows what you want — what you really, really, want — which is to cocoon yourself in an enormous turtleneck sweater and burrow your face in its fluffy collar.

For years, Beckham has been walking out of various apartment buildings, hotels, airports, and cars with one hand in her pocket and the other lifting up the neck of her sweater to hide her face. For her, it’s a convenient shield from the paparazzi. But for the rest of us, it’s an easy (and stylish!) way to cut yourself off from the rest of the world.

It’s a look that says: Please don’t talk to me, because I may or may not have a mouth. You can pair it with sunglasses, baggy wool pants, and mild social anxiety. Or a strong case of seasonal affective disorder. It’s great for polar vortexes, attending bad parties, and working from home. It is not, however, advisable for making out or public speaking.

Other reasons to try this look: 1) It’s a built-in neck brace, perfect for taking a nap standing up. 2) It gives you an instant jawline and no one’s the wiser about your double-chin. 3) It protects you from winter germs. And last, but certainly not least, it makes you look like Victoria freakin’ Beckham — a woman of very few words but very good taste.

Below, ten ways to get this bomb winter look.

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Photo: NCP/Star Max/GC Images

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Photo: Frank Sullivan/Splash News/Frank Sullivan/Splash News