We Love Viola Davis And Her Hair

All of the Golden Globes Looks Photo: Getty Images

Golden Globe–winner Viola Davis arrived at this year’s awards ceremony with sage advice, a black dress, and the most beautiful Afro to hit the Golden Globes red carpet — this year, or possibly ever. The actress initially showed off the look on Twitter while she showed off a fresh manicure that featured “Seeing Stars,” a new nude Essie nail polish for black women.

you saw it here first babes: @violadavis looking FLAWLESS before hitting the #GoldenGlobe red carpet in #seeingstars from the new desert mirage collection! ✨ snag it: https://t.co/KT286ypwuV pic.twitter.com/RY11eED1EN — essie (@essie) January 7, 2018

This isn’t the first time Davis has worn a natural hairstyle on the red carpet. She wore a twa, or a “teeny weeny afro” at the 2015 Oscars. She did the same at the Oscars ceremony three years before as well.

While she’s not up for an award this year, she’s a clear winner in another category: Being Viola Davis and having really, really great hair.