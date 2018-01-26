What Is Happening in This CNN Segment?

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

CNN’s “expert panels” are usually pretty predictable: Pundits shout their talking points at each other for three to four minutes until an anchor cuts them off and goes to commercial. But on Friday afternoon, self-proclaimed “Cranky Lawyer” Elizabeth Beck departed from this prescribed formula by asking the question all of us are thinking when we watch CNN — “Why am I being subjected to this?!”

lololol i have so many questions about this segment pic.twitter.com/eo98GCHTrX — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 26, 2018

Her sudden outburst threw off Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, who had been discussing new reports that Trump wanted to fire Robert Mueller back in June.

“Sorry I just heard a voice in my ear,” Shaub laughed, visibly confused.

“I did too,” said anchor Brooke Baldwin. “Whose voice was that? Was that you Elizabeth?”

Beck didn’t answer, and was then removed from the screen. She later took to Twitter to express her displeasure at being kicked off, the format of the interview, and her fellow panelists.

“They had some government ethics guy on. Wtf? He should be investigated for being crappy at his job!” she wrote in one tweet.

They kicked me off. But they want me back on at 3:10? I'm out in Brickell Key. — The Cranky Lawyer 😠 (@eleebeck) January 26, 2018

It was a panel interview. I don't do well in panels with idiots who get to talk first. I TOLD them I don't do well in panels. — The Cranky Lawyer 😠 (@eleebeck) January 26, 2018

They had some government ethics guy on. Wtf? He should be investigated for being crappy at his job! — The Cranky Lawyer 😠 (@eleebeck) January 26, 2018

Beck is a co-founder of the progressive super PAC JamPAC, and deposed Trump in a lawsuit over a failed real-estate project back in 2015. But for her best work, watch the clip below.

