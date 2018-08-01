All the Fancy Swag in the Golden Globes Gift Bags

Photo: Courtesy of the Golden Globes

Presumably one of the best perks of being a celebrity is getting free stuff — especially when the swag comes with a Golden Globe. Last night there were separate Golden Globes gift bags for men and women. If you’re counting, men got more gifts in their bags than women — but the women’s bags were stuffed with quality beauty products. And the bags themselves were not your average plastic sack of course. They were luggage: a Kate Spade tote for women, and an Away carry-on for men. Fancy!

Read on for the full list of what was in each, and how to get the same products Oprah Winfrey had at her disposal last night. There’s lots of L’Oréal, unsurprisingly.

The Women’s Gift Bags

Kate Spade New York On Purpose Studded Leather Tote, $328

Caolion Triple Action Cleansing Stick, $25

Karuna Renewal + Eye Mask Box, $36

Kosas Weightless Lip Color, $28

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous X Fiber Mascara, $11

Murad Hydro Dynamic Quenching Essence, $78

Olaplex Hair Perfector, $28

Olga Lorencin Red Carpet Facial In A Box, $105

The Men’s Gift Bags

Away Carry-On, $225

Conair Travel Smart All-In-One Adaptor, $36

ConairMAN Battery Power Ear/Nose Trimmer, $25

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream, $26

Elta MD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46, $33

Ernest Supplies Protective Matte Moisturizer, $25

Gleener On the Go Travel Fuzz & Lint Remover $13

H2O+ Beauty Elements Keep It Fresh Cleanser, $20

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo, $5

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Conditioner, $5

Lug Life Stowaway Packing Set, $54

Mancrates Secret Stash Engraved Flask, $40

PiperWai Activated Charcoal Deodorant Stick, $17

RYU Metal Water Bottle, $37

Scotch Porter Exfoliating Face Scrub, $18

Sock It To Me Crew Socks, $12

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.