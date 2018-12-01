White House Couldn’t Figure Out How to Mute a Conference Call for 22 Minutes

Photo: Matthew Lee / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Officials at the White House — the Executive branch of the United States government — recently spent 22 minutes struggling to figure out how to mute a media conference call about Iran.

As CBS News reports, the White House held a conference call on Thursday with the press about nuclear-program-related sanctions against Iran, but enabling the “listening only” feature on the media call proved to be a difficult task for the officials involved.

“This White House can’t even run a fucking conference call. They don’t know how to mute their line,” a reporter said during the un-muted call. An official replied, “It’s the illegitimate media that doesn’t know how to conduct themselves. They can’t mute their fucking phones.”

A different official apparently then asked people on the line to be quiet “so the people in charge” could talk. Per CBS News:

“I think if everyone had half a brain and common sense and muted their phones, this wouldn’t be a problem,” [the White House official] yelled in an apparent fit of frustration.

“Hello? Hello?,” one reporter interjected, some 15 minutes after the slated start of the call. “Has the call started?”

But as “tensions flared,” another reporter joked, “This is Kim Jong-un calling for Donald Trump.” Eventually, the White House seemed to figure out how muting works, as an operator finally announced, “All participants are in listen-only mode.”

Hey, at least this time no one at the White House made a comment about lesbian inflatable dolls.