Far from its stint as a shag and then a pixie, Winona Ryder’s hair is on to bigger and better things these days: it is now a model. Women’s Wear Daily reports L’Oréal Paris called on Ryder to lead an enormous rebranding effort of its hair-care division. You can call it “The Comeback.” Literally.

The first commercial for “The Comeback” campaign is set to air Sunday during the Golden Globes. WWD describes it as “tied to the repositioning of the majority of the L’Oréal Paris hair-care products” and that future print and digital ads will also feature How to Get Away With Murder actress Aja Naomi King and singer Camila Cabello.

This announcement arrives two years after Marc Jacobs tapped Ryder to front its beauty line. What’s next? A skin-care contract? Stranger things have happened.