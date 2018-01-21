Woman Accused of Dismembering Boyfriend Linked to Cold Case

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Florida woman allegedly killed and dismembered her 55-year-old boyfriend in the summer of 2017 — and according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, he may not have been her first victim.

Nelci Tetley, who allegedly abused Jeffrey Albertsman for many years before his untimely death, was charged with first-degree murder after the majority of Albertsman’s remains were found inside his home in July 2017. His arms and legs were discovered 20 miles away in a fernery.

Upon investigating Albertsman’s death, police became suspicious that Tetley may have also murdered Michael Scot Louis, whose body was similarly dismembered in 2007. Parts of Louis’s body were found inside garbage bags along the Tomoka River — just 10 miles away from where Albertsman’s arms and legs were discovered.

Captain Chris Roos, a spokesman for the Ormond Beach police, told the News-Journal on Friday that he had no updates to provide about the current case’s potential relation to the cold case.

“The Louis case is an active investigation and we are not releasing any information at this time,” Roos said.

This post will be updated as new details emerge.