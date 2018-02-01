The Absolute Best Workout Clothes for Women

Your plans for the foreseeable future. Photo: Hero Images Inc./Getty Images/Hero Images

If your New Year’s resolution involves making the most of your gym membership, The Cut is here to help. We’ve sorted through the best bras, leggings, and tops for fitness, whether you prefer to run on a treadmill, cycle your heart out at a spin class, or hold a sweaty downward dog in yoga. Here’s our complete list.

If You Want Affordable Gear That Doesn’t Look Cheap

Don’t have a ton of money? No worries. Here are 21 well-priced workout items from brands like Nike and Lululemon.

Lululemon Wunder Under Crop (Hi-Rise) Full-On Luon 21”
$69 at Lululemon

If You Want Good Black Leggings

An exercise addict recommends the best ones for your butt.

Aday Throw It Higher Leggings
$135 at ADAY

The Best Sports Bras, Vetted by Real Women

Should you want a good sports bra and require some help, here are the top-reviewed ones on Amazon.

CRZ YOGA Women’s Light Support Cross Back Wirefree Removable Cups Yoga Sport Bra
$17 at Amazon

The Best Sports Bras for Big Boobs

A writer who wears a 32F rounded up the most supportive and good-looking of the bunch.

Chantelle Underwire Sports Bra
$72 at Nordstrom

The Best Curve Workout Gear

Because curvy girls need good workout clothes too, we found the most stylish yet functional pieces.

Core 10 Women’s Icon Series - The Warrior Sports Bra
$39 at Amazon

When You Want Cute Workout Clothes

And if you’re already an exercise addict who wants to look good at her next Barry’s Bootcamp class, here’s our roundup of the most Instagram-ready gear.

Ivy Park Double Layer Bralet
$62 at Topshop

