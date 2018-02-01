The Absolute Best Workout Clothes for Women

Photo: Hero Images Inc./Getty Images/Hero Images

If your New Year’s resolution involves making the most of your gym membership, The Cut is here to help. We’ve sorted through the best bras, leggings, and tops for fitness, whether you prefer to run on a treadmill, cycle your heart out at a spin class, or hold a sweaty downward dog in yoga. Here’s our complete list.

If You Want Affordable Gear That Doesn’t Look Cheap

If You Want Good Black Leggings

The Best Sports Bras, Vetted by Real Women

The Best Sports Bras for Big Boobs

The Best Curve Workout Gear

When You Want Cute Workout Clothes

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿