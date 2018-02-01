The Absolute Best Workout Clothes for Women

If your New Year’s resolution involves making the most of your gym membership, The Cut is here to help. We’ve sorted through the best bras, leggings, and tops for fitness, whether you prefer to run on a treadmill, cycle your heart out at a spin class, or hold a sweaty downward dog in yoga. Here’s our complete list.
If You Want Affordable Gear That Doesn’t Look Cheap
Don’t have a ton of money? No worries. Here are 21 well-priced workout items from brands like Nike and Lululemon.
If You Want Good Black Leggings
An exercise addict recommends the best ones for your butt.
The Best Sports Bras, Vetted by Real Women
Should you want a good sports bra and require some help, here are the top-reviewed ones on Amazon.
The Best Sports Bras for Big Boobs
A writer who wears a 32F rounded up the most supportive and good-looking of the bunch.
The Best Curve Workout Gear
Because curvy girls need good workout clothes too, we found the most stylish yet functional pieces.
When You Want Cute Workout Clothes
And if you’re already an exercise addict who wants to look good at her next Barry’s Bootcamp class, here’s our roundup of the most Instagram-ready gear.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.