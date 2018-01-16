Wrong Woman Killed in Botched Love Triangle Murder-for-Hire Plot

Photo: Osceola County Sheriff’s Department

On January 9, Janice Zengotita-Torres’s body was found in Ormond Beach, Florida. The 42-year-old mother, who had recently moved to Florida from Puerto Rico, had been beaten, bound, and suffocated inside a garbage bag. Police say she was the victim of a murder-for-hire plot that stemmed from a love triangle — but that her killers had targeted the wrong woman.

The Washington Post reports that 35-year-old Ishnar Marie Lopez is accused of spearheading the plot and acting alongside 22-year-old accomplices, Alexis Ramos and Glorianmarie Quinones Montes. Lopez is said to have been in love with a man who was already in a relationship, so she allegedly planned to have that woman killed.

The three suspects allegedly followed Zengotita-Torres from her job at a Ross Dress for Less in Kissimmee to her apartment complex, then forced her into their car. They then allegedly made her give them her bank card and pin number before eventually realizing they had the wrong person — but then continued with their previous plan anyway. They were caught after they repeatedly used Zengotita-Torres’s ATM card in the days after her murder.

“The victim was mistakenly — again, mistakenly — targeted and murdered,” Sheriff Russ Gibson told press. “This woman lost her life for no reason. This mother, this wife, this daughter — for no reason.”

Lopez-Ramos, Ramos, and Montest were arrested on Friday. They confessed and face charges of first-degree murder.