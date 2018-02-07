The Latest on the Cut

13 mins ago

Oprah Says She Is Definitely Not Running for President: ‘It’s Not in My DNA’

“I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit.”

13 mins ago

How This New Yorker Gets Her Skin So Good

Half of her products can be found at any drugstore.

24 mins ago

An Endometriosis Expert on Why Lena Dunham’s Hysterectomy Is Unusual

It’s not the right decision for everyone.

25 mins ago

16 Dazzling, Amazing, Absurd Moments From New York Fashion Week

From Carolina Herrera’s final bow to the runway debut of Hot Cheetos.

3:13 p.m.

A New No-Makeup Makeup ‘Natural’ Beauty Line Is Coming

Makeup artist Gucci Westman is creating her own makeup line.

3:05 p.m.

These Tie-Dyed Oxfords Will Remind You of Bluer Skies

So trippy.

3:02 p.m.

Sephora Finally Has More of This Best Selling Holographic Hair Dye

No mo’ FOMO.

2:34 p.m.

Inventor Accused of Killing Journalist Texted About Submarine ‘Murder Plan’

And other revelations from the latest story about Kim Wall and Peter Madsen.

2:25 p.m.

Jacobs Fights the Bulls, Kors Goes for Showbiz

The last day of New York Fashion Week ended with two heavy hitters.

2:06 p.m.

Here Are the First Pics From the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lifetime Movie

Finally, some pictures from the set of the royal romance film.

1:54 p.m.

Florida Shooting Suspect Reportedly Had Ties to White Nationalist Group

A leader of the Republic of Florida says Nikolas Cruz was connected to his group.

1:34 p.m.

The 7 Best Beauty Buys From Dermstore’s Friends-and-Family Sale

Sunday Riley’s Good Genes and silk pillowcases are on sale.

12:46 p.m.

The Biggest Trend at Fashion Week Was Food

From waffles to Cheetos.

12:26 p.m.

Here Are the First Pictures From Amy Schumer’s Surprise Wedding

She tied the knot with chef boyfriend Chris Fischer.

12:20 p.m.

All of Our Coverage of the Parkland Florida School Shooting

We’ll continue to update this post as we know more.

12:18 p.m.

Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

Awe-inspiring looks from every fête that mattered.

12:02 p.m.

These Are the Heroes of the Florida School Shooting

The teachers, janitors, and coaches who saved students during the Wednesday shooting.

11:54 a.m.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Made Out After Church

Kids these days.

11:29 a.m.

Student Survivors of Florida School Shooting Beg Politicians to Take Action

“We are children. You guys are the adults. Work together, come over your politics, and get something done.”

11:25 a.m.

Urban Decay Is Releasing a New Naked Palette

That’s hot.