The 7 Best Beauty Buys From Dermstore’s Friends and Family Sale

Whether you celebrated Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day, here’s another gift for you. Dermstore is launching its annual friends-and-family sale, and a good portion of the site is now 20 percent off with the code FRIEND. The sale is live now through February 21, but here are some of our favorite things to stock up from the sale, including a cult skin-care serum, peel pads for glowy skin, silk pillowcases, and aerodynamic blow-dryers.
The Serum Everyone Loves
Is John Mayer’s skin a result of Good Genes or good genes? We’ll never know. But someone email and tell him that this cult lactic-acid treatment is now on sale, and he should use it if he wants brighter, dewier skin. It has almost 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora.
A Scent for Making Memories
All of Tocca’s feminine, pretty fragrances are on sale, but this one particularly reminds people of love.
A Glowy Skin Trick
And while Mayer’s here, he might as well get these peel pads. These are an extra-strong version you can use every day. Our news editor, Jessica Roy, swears by this weekly version, for making her look more even-toned and dewy than she was when she was 16.
An Efficient Blow-dryer for Smoother Hair
It’s lighter than even the Dyson, quiet, and faster than most high-school cars (it blows at 94 mph). It’s also created by Gisele Bündchen’s longtime friend and hairstylist, Harry Josh.
A Sheet Mask Just for Your Eyes
A face mask just for your under-eye that feels cooling and refreshing. It also helps infuse the area with moisture and alleviate the look of dark circles and puffiness, with a host of ingredients, including vitamin B3 and algae extract.
A Smooth Wave Spray
Unlike many wave sprays, this one isn’t crunchy or sticky at all, but very effective. Jen Atkin, the Kardashians’ hairstylist, swears by it.
For Silkier Hair and Skin
Beauty sleep can be literal, with a silk pillowcase. The silky material causes fewer pillow creases, less frizz, and less tangled hair. It’s a little pricey, but more affordable if you consider the cost per wear.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.