8 Pairs of Heels to Make You Look Like an Influencer

Certain trends just explode out of nowhere, but V-cut shoes were a slow burn. The pointy, vampy heels arguably entered the mainstream fashion scene with Céline’s babouche-inspired shoes for resort 2016. But in the two years since, they’ve slowly been infiltrating every influencer’s closet until all ‘gram-worthy shoes, it seems, have sharp toes and a V deeper than Jennifer Lopez’s 2000 Grammys look. So for 2018, throw out the D’Orsays, the booties, and the open-toe pumps and put on a pair of V-cut heels. Shop our eight favorites below.
The Classic
This is how you spice up a nude heel.
The Best Block Heel
The best of both worlds — a walkable block heel in a attention-grabbing color.
The Work Heel
A sensible heel in a classic burgundy leather finish is perfect for any office.
The Spring-y Option
Cure the six-more-weeks-of-winter blues with these mossy heels.
The Bootie Option
If you just can’t deal with pumps.
The Casual Kitten Heel
It’s a scoop-neck instead of a plunging V.
The Fancy Kitten Heel
Pair with jeans so you don’t look like you’re heading to a night at the opera.
The Trend Piece
With their kitten heel, V-cut, and white finish, these shoes embody three trends at once.
