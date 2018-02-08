8 Pairs of Heels to Make You Look Like an Influencer

Certain trends just explode out of nowhere, but V-cut shoes were a slow burn. The pointy, vampy heels arguably entered the mainstream fashion scene with Céline’s babouche-inspired shoes for resort 2016. But in the two years since, they’ve slowly been infiltrating every influencer’s closet until all ‘gram-worthy shoes, it seems, have sharp toes and a V deeper than Jennifer Lopez’s 2000 Grammys look. So for 2018, throw out the D’Orsays, the booties, and the open-toe pumps and put on a pair of V-cut heels. Shop our eight favorites below.

The Classic

Vince Camuto Ankia Suede Pump This is how you spice up a nude heel. $120 at Nordstrom

The Best Block Heel

Vagabond Olivia Red Leather Heel The best of both worlds — a walkable block heel in a attention-grabbing color. $140 at Urban Outfitters

The Work Heel

Leather Pumps A sensible heel in a classic burgundy leather finish is perfect for any office. $135 at & Other Stories

The Spring-y Option

The Bootie Option

Hale Deep Cut Suede Boots If you just can’t deal with pumps. $110 at Topshop

The Casual Kitten Heel

Intentionally Blank Per in Black It’s a scoop-neck instead of a plunging V. $190 at Need Supply

The Fancy Kitten Heel

Topshop Juliette V-Cut Mule Pair with jeans so you don’t look like you’re heading to a night at the opera. $68 at Nordstrom

The Trend Piece

Photo: afront Free People Florence Pump With their kitten heel, V-cut, and white finish, these shoes embody three trends at once. $148 at Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission. ﻿