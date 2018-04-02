A Bottega Veneta Flagship, Two Niche Bookstores, and a Climbing Gym in Bushwick

First Look

In March, the city’s first gender-free clothing store, The Phluid Project, will open in Noho with a catwalk and rentable conference room (684 Broadway).

1. Sport: Camouflage shorts by Gypsy Sport ($196); nylon track suits from Champion ($235); gold-lamé athletic jacket by Fila ($98).

2. Runway: A 30-foot catwalk for fashion shows featuring emerging New York designers like Patrick Church; during store hours, it will hold ten mannequins wearing brands like Meat and Soulland.

3. Gifts: Coffee-table books like Taschen’s Exquisite Mayhem ($30); Context Nail Lacquer polish in Rocket Queen ($15); a basil-scented face mist. ($15).

4. Apparel: Mesh tank from Oak ($82); reversible nylon jacket from Voice of Insiders ($225); graphic tees from Kinfolk ($50); multihued platform sneakers from Superga ($84).

5. Conference room: A 350-square-foot meeting space with high-speed Wi-Fi and a chalkboard wall, available to the public to rent for free.

2x2: Dried-Flower Bouquets

Valentines that won’t die.

Over $25

Multi-flower: Billy balls and peonies, $60 at etsy.com/shop/theblaithinblairshop.

Single flower: Dried lavender, $31 at etsy.com/shop/roseflower48.

Under $25

Multi-flower: “Country Calico,” $23 at etsy.com/shop/theflowerpatch.

Single flower: Purple globe amaranth gomphrena, $15 at driedflowersforever.com.

Side by Side

Two niche bookstores — a feminist one in Crown Heights, an arty one in Noho — opened in January.

Cafe Con Libros

724 Prospect Pl.

Key titles: Feminism Is for Everybody, by bell hooks ($18); She Persisted, by Chelsea Clinton ($15).

Events: Book clubs on titles like Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist ($14); local-art shows.

Extras: Irving Farm coffee; Amy’s Bread doughnuts.

Codex Books

1 Bleecker St.

Key titles: Used art books like William Eggleston’s Guide ($300) and Gerhard Richter’s Atlas ($180).

Events: Readings with poet Astrid Lorange and essayist Diana Hamilton.

Extras: A table with leftist titles like The Verso Book of Dissent ($15).

Moving in

Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier will debut the brand’s flagship on February 9 (740 Madison Ave.).

“The store is comprised of three 19th-century townhouses. Natural light is a luxury, but we’ll use a little artificial light on products, like a capsule collection in which we took familiar styles like the Veneta hobo bag ($2,400) and gave them city motifs like the subway map, the city grid, and the skyline.”

Three in One

In February, climbing gym MetroRock opens in a former warehouse in Bushwick with extra-tall walls, yoga, and Swiss mountain gear (321 Starr St.).

Buy

Climbing equipment from Swiss brand Mammut — a favorite among professionals — like nylon gym rope ($140), liquid hand chalk ($13), and an airbag that deploys during avalanches ($400).

Climb

Beginner classes on 20,000 square feet of terrain and 50-foot-high walls ($75); after-school programs for kindergartners (from $40); rope wall that can fit

147 climbers at once ($18).

Cross Train

Spinning and weight-training classes; yoga taught by certified instructors-slash-mountaineers, with an emphasis on strengthening core climbing muscles like abdominals and triceps.

Top Five

Through February, textiles designer Madeline Weinrib will have a pop-up at Fivestory (18 E. 69th St.) with North African necklaces, embroidered coats, and fancy toiletry bags.

“I haven’t seen any beautiful toiletry bags since Henri Bendel designed his striped brown-and-white ones. So I made these ($125).”

“I make my own orange-blossom soap ($10). It goes quickly because there are no preservatives, but it’s absolutely heavenly while you have it.”

“I found this Berber necklace ($5,000) in Morocco years ago while traveling. If we don’t sell it, that’s fine with me — it’s from my personal collection.”

“Lucia Macarena is a Mexican artist who makes these hand-embroidered, tasseled clutches ($280). I found out about her through a friend in Oaxaca.”

“This coat (from $1,500) is made from vintage Suzani fabric — an Uzbeki embroidered textile — and lined with vintage Mongolian sheepskin.”

*This article appears in the February 5, 2018, issue of New York Magazine.