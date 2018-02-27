A Starbucks Barista Pulled a ‘Sorry I Don’t Know Her’ on Oprah

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Even when you’re a world-renowned global superstar, there are some things in life that remain certain: death, taxes, and having your name bungled at Starbucks.

In an interview for A Wrinkle in Time, E! News asked Oprah, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon about whether they do normal-person errands like pump gas and get coffee. Oprah responded that she — much like fellow woman-of-the-people Anna Wintour — makes her own Starbucks runs.

“Can you imagine writing ‘Oprah’ on a coffee cup?’” asked Mindy.

To which Oprah shared a shocking anecdote: “Oh my god! I just went two days ago! And the woman said ‘Name?’ And I said ‘Oprah.’ And she said … ‘how do you spell that?’”

One venti mocha latte for Ohpra coming right up!