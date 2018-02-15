A Tribeca Loft With African Touches and Lots of Light

The Ghana-born, London-raised interior designer Nina Barnieh Blair and her British husband moved from London to New York in 2007. They found a 2,000-square-foot loft in a grand, cast-iron building from 1861 on White Street in Tribeca that had everything going for it — except light.

“We fell in love with the building,” says Barnieh Blair, “but we needed light!” It was 2007, right before the market crashed, when she and her then-boyfriend (now her husband), Magnus Blair, were trying to decide if they would make a permanent move from London. Seeing this loft space helped seal the deal, in spite of the fact that it needed a total rehaul. “We lived in it for about four years before we did the renovation,” Barnieh Blair says. When the couple finally got around to it, the overhaul involved first taking down awkward partitions and walls.

Today the loft is filled with bright color and a blend of African and Scandinavian influences. Donna Wilson’s hand-knitted Motley ottoman, seen above, picks up the colors from an abstract painting (not shown) by 20th-­century Ghanaian artist Ablade Glover, and Blair’s collection of African Dutch wax-print cushions add even more texture. An Arco lamp hangs over the B&B Italia sofa, and a pair of chairs by Jorge Zalszupin from Espasso add a touch of Brazilian mid-century modern, as does a red Poltrona Frau sofa.

One aspect of living in a Tribeca loft that Barnieh Blair found challenging was the lack of natural light in rooms that overlook the neighborhood's brickwork alleys. She solved the problem by replacing solid walls with ten-foot-high glass walls and doors, which allow the light from the corner guest room to flood the office and the rest of the loft. Sheer and solid drapes allow for the option to make both rooms private. Barnieh Blair, pictured here with her son Campbell, now has two children and has turned the office into a bedroom, with a toddler bed from Kalon Studios and another Donna Wilson ottoman, plus a custom rocking chair. Barnieh Blair worked with her architectural partners Demetrios Comodromos and Reese J Campbell at Method Design

