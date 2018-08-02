Photo: PGSJNStart~:499626?:PGSJNEnd!PGSCNStart~:lloyd?:PGSCNEnd

Aerin Lauder, Estée Lauder’s granddaughter, released a new fragrance to inspire warm-weather wanderlust during the last weeks of winter. Lauder was most recently the vice-president and creative director for Estée Lauder, until she left to start her own lifestyle brand, AERIN. Hibiscus Palm is the brand’s eighth fragrance release, designed to smell like an island escape, complete with the “scent of brilliant sunshine on a lush beach.” Even though you can’t smell what warmth feels like, Hibiscus Palm is designed to remind you of island mainstays: palm trees, coconuts, tropical flowers, and fruity drinks. If hopping on a plane to the tropics isn’t feasible right now, spraying this on while wearing a caftan might at least offer some consolation.

It’s a crisp, floral scent that blends notes of tuberose (in scents like Flora by Gucci and Do Son by Diptyque), ginger essence, and of course, palm leaf and hibiscus. The scent also has a trail of vanilla, coconut, and musk. Lauder worked with perfumer Harry Frémont — he helped create Marc Jacobs Daisy — to strike the right balance between sophistication and the more cloying notes you might expect from a body spray in a high school girls’ locker room.

Lauder launched the fragrance in everyone’s favorite, Tulum, Mexico. Like other AERIN perfumes, the bottle is topped with a coral stone cap and finished with gold detailing. The fragrance comes in a body cream, limited-edition rollerball and a limited-edition bottle, adorned with a floral pattern that was inspired by designs from 2017’s resort collections.

Hibiscus Palm by AERIN is available now.

