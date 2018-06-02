Preview Alejandra Alonso Rojas’s New Collection in This Exclusive Short Film

By

Ahead of her highly anticipated presentation this Thursday, February 8, Alejandra Alonso Rojas is taking us back to her native Spain in a new short film showcasing her spring/summer 2018 collection. Launched exclusively to the Cut, “So They Say” is directed by Alex Cascallana and shot in the Spanish countryside, not far from Rojas’s home in Madrid. Model-actress Estella Boersma stars as a young woman grappling with the desire to live in her own dream-like world uninhibited by reality; her whimsical world is narrated by excerpts from Galician writer-poet Rosalía de Castro’s, “They Say That The Plants Don’t Speak.”

Equally dreamy are Rojas’s spring/summer 2018 designs. From lacy, mock necklines, to warm floral kimonos, Rojas’s latest collection is deeply inspired by romanticized impressions of the countryside in central Spain. The collection, with a refreshing spring color palette including dark red, black, lavender, and light blue, holds true to the brand’s heritage with hand-crocheted dresses and knits.

Coming from a long line of knitters, Rojas has made experimental knitting and crocheting patterns a staple of her label — one that can be seen in the deep red shawl that Boersma wears over a dress of the same shade. Her tailoring skills, which she refined as an apprentice while living in Madrid, are recognizable in midi-dresses that fall at just the right length, each one delicately detailed with lace, pleats, and shirred waistlines.

View “So They Say” below and see Rojas’s fall/winter 2018 collection this Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

