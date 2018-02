The Latest on the Cut

11:09 p.m.

This Is What the Winter Olympians Should Have Worn For the Opening Ceremony

Philipp Plein knows how to make a statement.

8:09 p.m.

What Did Anna Wintour and Cardi B Talk About at Fashion Week?

The pair sat next to each other at Alexander Wang.

6:50 p.m.

Watch the Alexander Wang Runway Show Livestream

Enjoy!

4:40 p.m.

Which Element of the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Are You?

I’m Yuna Kim.

4:18 p.m.

Rose McGowan Breaks Her Silence on Former Manager’s Suicide

“The bad man did this to us both.”

3:50 p.m.

Bottega Veneta Celebrated Fashion Week With a Big, Intimate Cocktail Party

The Italian luxury brand’s NYFW show was a cocktail party with the city’s most fashionable.

3:37 p.m.

Fashion Week’s Best Party Was at a Discount Department Store

Telfar threw a rager at Century 21.

3:34 p.m.

This Show Brought Fashion Week to a Higher Place

Telfar hosted a concert instead of a runway show.

3:23 p.m.

An Easy Saturday Night Eyeliner Look

No steady hands needed.

3:17 p.m.

The One Runway Show Where All the Models Are Happy

Talking to the talent at Chromat.

3:16 p.m.

Olympic Swimmer Describes Years of ‘Trauma’ in Essay About Alleged Abuse

Ariana Kukors accused her former coach, Sean Hutchison, of sexual abuse earlier this week.

1:30 p.m.

NYFW Is About Romance and $$$$ — and Not Much Else

Strong, albeit not innovative, shows at Bottega Veneta, Tory Burch, and the Brock Collection worked American fashion’s eternal themes.

1:20 p.m.

White House Staffer Accused of Domestic Abuse Thinks He Was the Victim

He called her allegations “brazen and shameless.”

12:05 p.m.

Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

One awe-inspiring look from every fête that mattered.

12:03 p.m.

The True Face of the Trump Administration

Colbie Holderness’s black eye confronts us with the underside of this White House.

11:51 a.m.

Kim Cattrall Does Not Want ‘Hypocrite’ Sarah Jessica Parker’s Condolences

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

11:45 a.m.

The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Day 2

How to look stylish when you’re really, really cold.

11:19 a.m.

Steve Bannon Is Really Worried About the ‘Anti-Patriarchy Movement’

He’s afraid it might “undo ten-thousand years of recorded history.”

9:00 a.m.

How the Most Interesting Cast at Fashion Week Comes Together

Eckhaus Latta on using pregnant models, diverse casting, and Winona Ryder.

Yesterday at 11:49 p.m.

Kim Jong-un’s Sister Seemed Really Excited to Be at the Olympics

And thrilled to be sitting with Mike Pence.