Anti-Fur Protester Crashed Runway

Photo: Mark Milan/Getty Images for Swarovski

PETA and anti-fur protesters have come to be an expected presence at Fashion Weeks around the world, but demonstrators don’t typically make it inside the venue. At Mary Katrantzou’s show at London Fashion Week, though, one anti-fur protester didn’t just get inside the building — she interrupted the runway.

Below, video footage of the protester from senior fashion market editor Diana Tsui.

As is documented in the clip, she was promptly escorted off the runway as models continued to walk in the show that actually happens to be fur-free.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.