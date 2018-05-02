Let’s Take a Moment to Thank the Babies of the Super Bowl

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Of all the reasons to watch the Super Bowl when you don’t really care about football — Gisele drinking wine, Justin Timberlake’s outfit — the most compelling this year were the babies. Specifically, babies wearing bows.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles’s daughter, Lily, stole the post-game show with her “Foles” denim jacket, pink sound-proof earmuffs, and green bow. She had no idea what was going on, but looked fantastic.

Babies watching from home were equally cute. Noted Eagles superfan and NY1 traffic reporter Jamie Stelter credited her daughter, Sunny, for the outcome of the game. Sunny was also wearing a white bow (a good luck charm perhaps?).

My girl. Our year. @brianstelter woke her up for the photo we’ll be showing her for forever 💚🦅💚 pic.twitter.com/gNEc43UuVR — Jamie Stelter (@JamieStelter) February 5, 2018

All Eagles fans, old and newborn, were equally invested in the game.

He doesn’t know it now, but he brought this team the luck they needed to overcome the impossible #FlyEaglesFly #EaglesBaby pic.twitter.com/uUneIIP6Dc — LAW (@35nation) February 5, 2018

Baby's first superbowl and we got our first ring! @Eagles pic.twitter.com/uQBgvWCJjZ — alliyah corley (@liyahcmusic) February 5, 2018

Fly Eagles Fly! Counting down to kickoff with my baby boys and my best friends. Couldn’t be more excited! Go Birds! pic.twitter.com/sIAiwrVvyv — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) February 4, 2018

Newborn babies take part in tiny Eagles pep rally at Holy Redeemer Hospital https://t.co/LQZ2yTbSES pic.twitter.com/8FexgV0YN9 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) February 2, 2018

Then there were the babies that weren’t Eagles fans (that we know of). Kerry Washington inspired babies via voice-over in a T-Mobile commercial. So many babies! No bows, though.

And, of course, there was the baby that upstaged the Super Bowl — or at least attempted to. Baby Jenner, welcome to the world.

(h/t Sierra Tishgart)