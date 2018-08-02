Police Investigating Backstreet Boy Nick Carter After Rape Accuser Files Report

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In November, singer Melissa Schuman accused Backstreet Boy Nick Carter of rape in a detailed blog post. Carter, in response, issued a statement saying that he believed the two had been in a consensual relationship. But now, the Santa Monica Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating a complaint filed by Schuman over an alleged 2003 incident, People reports.

In a post on her blog, Schuman — a member of the 2000-era girl group Dream — wrote that Carter invited her and a friend to his Santa Monica apartment. While there, Schuman and Carter allegedly went into his bathroom and started kissing. But when Schuman, who was a virgin at the time, said she didn’t want things to go “any further,” he allegedly refused “to take my no’s for an answer.” She wrote:

“He was heavy, too heavy to get out from under him. Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. I asked him what it was and he whispered in my ear once more, ‘it’s all me baby.’ It was done,”

Schuman also wrote that, at the time, she didn’t file charges out of fear of professional repercussions, but eventually decided to come forward now after reading a report about a similar accusation against Carter. The Santa Monica Police Department confirmed to People that Schuman filed a police report about an early 2003 incident on Wednesday. The department also confirmed that an investigation is being conducted.

Carter denied the allegations in a November statement to Vulture:

I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.