4 Hairstylists on How They Would Spend $60 at Amazon

L’Oréal Professional Mythic Nourishing Oil

This is a super lightweight oil that doesn’t weigh your hair down, whether it is thick or more fine. The best part is that it is a super light mist, so you’re never left greasy and with unused product all over your hands. It’s great to use on damp hair before a blow dry as a heat protectant. You can also use it at the end to soften hair and tame static. Just be careful not to use too much — use it only on the ends. Or spray it lightly on a boar bristle brush and brush through.

I was working on set with a model who had very thin, dry, and bleached hair. Any other product would have weighed her hair down and made it an oily mess. I started with clean, dry hair and applied this oil only to her ends, then did a sleek blowout. It turned out to be the only product I needed all day.