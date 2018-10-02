Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

Photo: BFA.com

I love parties! Here are the highlights from New York Fashion Week last night: A Victoria’s Secret angel wore a zebra-striped suit. The Truman Capote of fashion, Derek Blasberg, channeled a chic schoolboy. And Linda Fargo showed her allegiance to the Winter Olympics. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Fringe: Irene Kim

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFA.com/Billy Farrell/BFA.com

At the Bottega Veneta fall/winter 2018 show at the American Stock Exchange.

Shiniest Pantsuit: Sara Sampaio

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com/Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

At Club 58 at BG, hosted by Linda Fargo, Peter Dundas, and Eugenie Niarchos.

Best Couple’s Costume: DJ Little Dress and Julian S.

Photo: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

At 1OAK celebrates NYFW with the Martinez Brothers.

Best Coordinating Looks: Shannon Hamilton, Winnie Harlow, and Jourdan Dunn

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com/Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

At Club 58 at BG hosted by Linda Fargo, Peter Dundas, and Eugenie Niarchos.

Best Flapper Interpretation: Soo Joo Park

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

At the Bottega Veneta fall/winter 2018 show at the American Stock Exchange.

Best Coats: Joey Bada$$ and Slick Woods

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com/Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

At Club 58 at BG hosted by Linda Fargo, Peter Dundas, and Eugenie Niarchos.

Best Actual Winter Outfit: Nausheen Shah

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com/David X Prutting/BFA.com

At the Tom Ford Extreme Cocktail Party at the Public Hotel.

Best Muppet Fur: Jessica Hart

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com/Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

At Club 58 at BG hosted by Linda Fargo, Peter Dundas, and Eugenie Niarchos.

Best Power Clashing: Derek Blasberg

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Garage Issue 14 release party at Rose Bar at the Gramercy Park Hotel.

Prettiest Paillettes: Priyanka Chopra

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFA.com/Billy Farrell/BFA.com

At the Bottega Veneta fall/winter 2018 show at the American Stock Exchange.

Best Ski Suit: Linda Fargo

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

At Neiman Marcus marks Karen Katz’s retirement event.