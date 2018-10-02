Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

I love parties! Here are the highlights from New York Fashion Week last night: A Victoria’s Secret angel wore a zebra-striped suit. The Truman Capote of fashion, Derek Blasberg, channeled a chic schoolboy. And Linda Fargo showed her allegiance to the Winter Olympics. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Fringe: Irene Kim
At the Bottega Veneta fall/winter 2018 show at the American Stock Exchange.
Shiniest Pantsuit: Sara Sampaio
At Club 58 at BG, hosted by Linda Fargo, Peter Dundas, and Eugenie Niarchos.
Best Couples Costume: DJ Little Dress and Julian S.
At 1OAK celebrates NYFW with the Martinez Brothers.
Best Coordinating Looks: Shannon Hamilton, Winnie Harlow, and Jourdan Dunn
At Club 58 at BG hosted by Linda Fargo, Peter Dundas, and Eugenie Niarchos.
Best Flapper Interpretation: Soo Joo Park
At the Bottega Veneta fall/winter 2018 show at the American Stock Exchange.
Best Coats: Joey Bada$$ and Slick Woods
At Club 58 at BG hosted by Linda Fargo, Peter Dundas, and Eugenie Niarchos.
Best Actual Winter Outfit: Nausheen Shah
At the Tom Ford Extreme Cocktail Party at the Public Hotel.
Best Muppet Fur: Jessica Hart
At Club 58 at BG hosted by Linda Fargo, Peter Dundas, and Eugenie Niarchos.
Best Power Clashing: Derek Blasberg
At the Garage Issue 14 release party at Rose Bar at the Gramercy Park Hotel.
Prettiest Paillettes: Priyanka Chopra
At the Bottega Veneta fall/winter 2018 show at the American Stock Exchange.
Best Ski Suit: Linda Fargo
At Neiman Marcus marks Karen Katz’s retirement event.