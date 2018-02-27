Beyoncé Ditches Her ‘Mom’ Hair, Again

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL

After switching from a short ‘mom bob’ in December to Beyoncé-length braids, Bey has settled on long, luxurious beachy waves. In her latest photo drop on her website and Instagram, she debuted golden, soft hip-length curls that she wore to the NBA All-Star Game. She attended the game with her daughter, Blue Ivy, who wore an adorable leather bomber jacket.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 26, 2018 at 10:55am PST

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 26, 2018 at 10:55am PST

She paired her new mane with a cropped JW Anderson sweatshirt and Jacquemus skirt. Unlike the waves she wore to the Grammys (one of her many hair and outfit changes), these are more casual, longer in length, and undone. But if we know Beyoncé — and, more accurately, her hair — we know these won’t stay for too long.