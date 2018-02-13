Beyoncé’s New Hairdo Is Nearly As Long As Beyoncé

Photo: XPOS/BACKGRID

In revisiting her “mom haircut,” Beyoncé flirted with the idea of short hair in late December. When the Grammys arrived in January, Beyoncé switched from glamorous waves to cornrows in a single weekend. Now it’s February and Beyoncé has calf-length braids and we all must simply keep up!

Photo: XPOS/BACKGRID

Photographers first captured Beyoncé in her human being-length hairstyle on February 8 as she and Jay Z were leaving a Miami restaurant. There, the braids trailed her like a superhero’s cape.

The braids were spotted again in Miami this past weekend as Beyoncé made her way around the city. If the braids were exceptionally heavy then Beyoncé hid her struggle very well. Of course this is the same person who attended Serena Williams’ wedding wearing a massive, butt-length ponytail. After that, anything else is a walk in the park.