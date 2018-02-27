Photo: Courtesy of Bobbi Brown

This spring, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics will launch a makeup collection, Dreaming of Capri, that’s casual enough for the Mediterranean island, and also glam enough to make you feel like you belong on a yacht nursing an Aperol spritz.

The Dreaming of Capri collection features an eye-shadow palette, two liquid eyeliners, an illuminating moisturizer, and a nail polish.

The palette includes 12 island-inspired shades that can create a classic, sultry look worthy of actress Sophia Loren. There are 11 neutral, golden-brown shades in the palette: Cream, Slate, Maple Sugar (a shimmery oatmeal), Pebble (a shimmery cream), Champagne Quartz, Caviar (a chocolate brown), Nude Glow, and Oyster (a metallic gold). The last shade is Rich Navy, the standout of the palette that has gold flecks and calls to mind the glimmering sea. The shades are buildable or can stand alone as a fresh swipe of color across the lids. To go with the shimmering shades, Bobbi Brown created an illuminating moisturizer to bring radiance to the entire face. The moisturizer uses squalane, which intensely hydrates skin and provides anti-aging benefits. It can also be used on the cheekbones as a golden glowing highlighter.

There are also two dual-ended liquid eyeliners that have a different color on each end. One comes in shades Cioccolato (brown) and Frizzante (black) while the other comes in Azzuro (blue) and Oro (gold). The brushes are short and pointed for maximum precision. A crimson-red nail polish offers a more colorful option within the neutral beachy collection and completes the vibrant yet laid-back island feel.

The Dreaming of Capri collection is available now at Bobbi Brown.

