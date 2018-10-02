When guests entered the American Stock Exchange on Friday evening for Bottega Veneta’s fall 2018 show, they were welcomed into an expansive living room with an open fireplace and the scent of freshly baked bread in the air.

Guests at the Bottega Veneta F/W 2018 after-party. Photos by Alex Hodor-Lee.

The collection included tiger-striped trousers, oversized fur coats, and flowing gowns — clothing for nights when the conversation is good and the cocktails are strong and you stay up to see the sun rise.

Scene from the Bottega Veneta F/W 2018 after-party. Photo by Alex Hodor-Lee.

The runway show, which included Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk, and Adwoa Aboah, closed with Gigi Hadid and designer Tomas Maier welcoming guests to join in on the party themselves. Stylish partygoers like Priyanka Chopra, Poppy Delevingne, and Julianne Moore mingled with the models on oversized couches and comfy luxurious arm chairs.

From Left: Adwoa Aboah, Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk, and Natalie Westling at the Bottega Veneta F/W 2018 backstage. Photo by Biel Parklee.

Set at the Bottega Veneta F/W 2018 show. Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com.

The party continued into the night on Trinity Place with Champagne and a DJ set by Soo Joo Park. She played a mix of Cardi B and funky old-school music, and everyone stuck around to snack on kumquats and and tiny pieces of toast.