A Wild Studded Clutch for the Discerning Collector

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

Ancient cultures held beetles in the highest esteem, worshiping them as symbols of both the sun and death. Later, during the Victorian era, they were hot collector’s items. It’s not hard to imagine collecting, or even maybe venerating, this black nappa leather clutch from Bottega Veneta.

With tonal 3D spheres hand-applied in a symmetrical design, this clutch is a rare find. Two interior compartments allow for hidden treasures, while a detachable chain strap proves for hands-free wear, should you want to take it out for a spin at the museum.

Bottega Nero Nappa Spheres Knot Clutch $3,800 at Bottega Veneta

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.