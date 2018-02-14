Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

Roses are red, violet are blue, this red lip from Brandon Maxwell is pretty, and would look great on you. Makeup artist Tom Pecheux created a dramatic red lip look using three products. First, a cherry red lip liner (M.A.C Lip Pencil in Cherry) to outline the lip and showcase the shape of the look. Then, he used an eyeliner brush (“More precise,” he explained) which he dipped into a liquid lipstick (M.A.C Retromatte Lip Color in Feels So Grand).

Most people would stop here, but as a final touch, Pecheux added a third step to give it that extra pop: highlighter to outline the cupid’s bow of the lip. Yes, in addition to above your cheekbones, highlighter can go right above your lips, too — this is a frequent editorial trick that makes your lips look fuller by catching the light on the top edge. You can use regular highlighter (applied with a small brush), but for a bit of extra glamour, Pecheux dipped a brush into finely milled gold glitter (M.A.C Glitter in Gold) outlining the top lip line (avoiding the outer thirds). You can see Jourdan Dunn’s lip sparkle, even through a camera ten feet away from the runway. Try the look at home and you’ll see how it glitters, even on Instagram.

